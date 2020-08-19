A second-floor window of a Yaphank home was struck by a fast-moving silver sedan that then flipped, almost crushing the car's front end, as it came to rest just feet from the house Wednesday morning, according to police and photographs.

A woman in the Bellport Avenue house was taken to a hospital with an injured eye. The driver, arrested shortly after fleeing on foot, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The motorist, a 22-year-old man from Patchogue who police did not name, was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with injury and issued multiple summonses after the approximately 8:10 a.m. crash, police said.

Town of Brookhaven building officials will inspect the home. Police said the driver was issued a field appearance ticket, which means he was given a court date instead of waiting in jail before being arraigned.