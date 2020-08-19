TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Car hits second floor of Yaphank house, woman inside hurt, police say

A driver was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with injury after police said he crashed into a Yaphank house Wednesday morning. Credit: James Carbone

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A second-floor window of a Yaphank home was struck by a fast-moving silver sedan that then flipped, almost crushing the car's front end, as it came to rest just feet from the house Wednesday morning, according to police and photographs.

A woman in the Bellport Avenue house was taken to a hospital with an injured eye. The driver, arrested shortly after fleeing on foot, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The motorist, a 22-year-old man from Patchogue who police did not name, was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with injury and issued multiple summonses after the approximately 8:10 a.m. crash, police said. 

Town of Brookhaven building officials will inspect the home. Police said the driver was issued a field appearance ticket, which means he was given a court date instead of waiting in jail before being arraigned.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Health care workers looked on during a July Cuomo on COVID-19: A 'second wave is coming' and state needs to prepare
Online retailing giant Amazon plans to convert the North Hempstead Town board OKs Amazon site plan
Apartments could be allowed at some parcels at Smithtown zoning change to allow apartments in industrial park
Samet Bal, co-owner of Cloud Vapor & Smoke Vape shop owners say they see decline in business
Jeff and Joanne Levine at the Great Wall Jeff Levine, 58, longtime radio program director, dies
Anthony Marino, shown in 1996, died of COVID-19 Anthony Marino: Hardworking practical joker loved to help others
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search