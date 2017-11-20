TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Car smashes into Central Islip bakery

The driver told police she was trying to park when “her foot slipped off the brake” and she accidentally hit the gas.

A car crashed through the front of Victoria

A car crashed through the front of Victoria Bakery in Central Islip on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
A Central Islip bakery became an unintended drive-in Monday when police said a driver trying to park outside “accidentally hit the gas pedal,” causing the car to accelerate into the store.

The accident occurred at the Victoria Bakery on Islip Avenue at about 9:15 a.m.

Suffolk County police said a male customer was injured when he fell trying to get out of his seat near the front glass window. He was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. There were no other reported injuries.

Police said the driver, Kathleen Repreza, 26, of Brentwood, was attempting to park her 1995 Toyota Camry in the lot outside the bakery when, she told police, “her foot slipped off the brake” and she accidentally hit the gas. Photos from the scene showed the front end of the car inside the bakery.

A bakery employee declined to comment when reached by phone.

The fire marshal and town building inspector were notified, police said, though it was not immediately clear if there was any structural damage to the building itself.

No one was charged.

