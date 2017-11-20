A Central Islip bakery became an unintended drive-in Monday when police said a driver trying to park outside “accidentally hit the gas pedal,” causing the car to accelerate into the store.

The accident occurred at the Victoria Bakery on Islip Avenue at about 9:15 a.m.

Suffolk County police said a male customer was injured when he fell trying to get out of his seat near the front glass window. He was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. There were no other reported injuries.

Police said the driver, Kathleen Repreza, 26, of Brentwood, was attempting to park her 1995 Toyota Camry in the lot outside the bakery when, she told police, “her foot slipped off the brake” and she accidentally hit the gas. Photos from the scene showed the front end of the car inside the bakery.

A bakery employee declined to comment when reached by phone.

The fire marshal and town building inspector were notified, police said, though it was not immediately clear if there was any structural damage to the building itself.

No one was charged.