Cops: Thief crashes car stolen in Hauppauge into tree in Medford

Suffolk County police said the driver of a

Suffolk County police said the driver of a stolen car crashed the vehicle into a tree on Horseblock Road, just east of Fairmont Avenue in Medford, on Saturday morning. Credit: LiHotShots/Thomas J. Lambui

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
A car thief crashed a stolen vehicle into a tree Saturday morning during a police pursuit, Suffolk County police said.

The man, whom police didn’t identify, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said the car was stolen around 9:50 a.m. from the BP gas station at the intersection of Express Drive North and Wheeler Road in Hauppauge. The theft victim was able to track the vehicle through a mobile app on a cellphone that was left in the car.

About an hour later, police said officers found the car about 10 miles east in a Farmingville parking lot at 1945 North Ocean Ave. But when police tried to pull the car over, the driver allegedly fled.

In a ensuing chase, police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and the car crashed into a tree on Horseblock Road, just east of Fairmont Avenue in Medford.

No further information was immediately available.

With John Asbury

