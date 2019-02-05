TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police: Car gets wedged under tractor trailer in LIE crash

A Honda Civic wound up under a tractor trailer Tuesday in a crash on the LIE.   Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A driver whose car wound up wedged under a tractor trailer on the Long Island Expressway Tuesday avoided serious injuries in the crash, police said.

The Honda Civic slammed into the tractor trailer after the Civic was hit from behind by a van while all three vehicles were headed west on the LIE near Exit 56 in Hauppauge Tuesday, police said.

“There were no serious injuries, just minor injuries,” a Suffolk police spokesman said.

About half the Honda was driven under the tractor trailer, according to a photograph of the collision.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

