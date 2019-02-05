A driver whose car wound up wedged under a tractor trailer on the Long Island Expressway Tuesday avoided serious injuries in the crash, police said.

The Honda Civic slammed into the tractor trailer after the Civic was hit from behind by a van while all three vehicles were headed west on the LIE near Exit 56 in Hauppauge Tuesday, police said.

“There were no serious injuries, just minor injuries,” a Suffolk police spokesman said.

About half the Honda was driven under the tractor trailer, according to a photograph of the collision.