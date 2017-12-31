TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Mom, 4 children hurt in Melville car crash

A mom and her four kids were hurt

Photo Credit: Melville Fire Department

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
A mother and her four children were taken to Huntington Hospital with minor injuries Saturday after their car skidded off a road and hit a tree in Melville, officials said.

The mother was driving on Bagatelle Road near Sorrel Hill Court at about 5:20 p.m. when the accident occurred, said Steve Silverman, spokesman for Melville Fire Department. Her car wound up in the woods, Suffolk County police said.

Two ambulances and a rescue truck responded to assist the driver and her children.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

