High carbon monoxide levels at an Amityville home sent four children and two adults to a hospital Sunday morning, fire officials said.

About 10 a.m., a call came in to the North Amityville Fire Department about occupants of the Coolidge Avenue home not feeling well, with symptoms including slight headaches, according to Chief of Department Craig Riordan.

Firefighters found elevated levels of carbon monoxide, and firefighters and North Amityville Ambulance took the six people to Good Samaritan Hospital as a “precautionary measure,” Riordan said. He said there were no serious injuries.

National Grid workers also responded and found a disconnected flue pipe on the water heater as a cause, utility spokeswoman Lystine Cush said. After further readings, they determined there was also a pipe leak in the house. Service was cut off at the meter, Cush said.

“The customer would have to get items repaired before service is restored,” Cush said. “It’s clearly a safety issue.”