TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
47° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Official: Six treated after carbon monoxide leak in Amityville home

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
Print

High carbon monoxide levels at an Amityville home sent four children and two adults to a hospital Sunday morning, fire officials said.

About 10 a.m., a call came in to the North Amityville Fire Department about occupants of the Coolidge Avenue home not feeling well, with symptoms including slight headaches, according to Chief of Department Craig Riordan.

Firefighters found elevated levels of carbon monoxide, and firefighters and North Amityville Ambulance took the six people to Good Samaritan Hospital as a “precautionary measure,” Riordan said. He said there were no serious injuries.

National Grid workers also responded and found a disconnected flue pipe on the water heater as a cause, utility spokeswoman Lystine Cush said. After further readings, they determined there was also a pipe leak in the house. Service was cut off at the meter, Cush said.

“The customer would have to get items repaired before service is restored,” Cush said. “It’s clearly a safety issue.”

Headshot of Newsday employee David Schwartz on June

David Schwartz covers environmental issues. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nassau University Medical Center on July 15, 2011. Control board mulls oversight of NUMC finances
Babylon imposes new rules future restaurants in the Babylon adopts code changes for its restaurants
Thomas McAteer is stepping down as a LIPA Tom McAteer leaving LIPA board
Medford-based Canine Companions for Independence has a new Dogs making life a bit easier for veterans with PTSD
John Feal, founder of the Nesconset-based FealGood Foundation, Efforts aimed at renewal of 9/11 fund to be recognized
Joy Wendy, of Mastic Beach, goes for a Forecast: Sun, rain and snow this week
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search