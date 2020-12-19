Three children in Bay Shore were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

Authorities responded to a 911 call reporting a carbon monoxide alarm in a home on Lincoln Boulevard at 12:10 p.m. The carbon monoxide detectors alerted first responders to high levels of the gas in the basement and the first floors of the home, police said in a news release. The residents of the house — a woman and her nine children — had evacuated the home and were waiting outside when police arrived.

While outside, three of the children — a 4-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy, and a 10-year-old girl — began to exhibit signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, police said. They were treated at the scene and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

The six other children, whose ages range from 18 months to 15 years old, and their mother were evaluated at the scene and were not hurt, police said.

Police later determined that a furnace vent wasn’t working, which sent carbon monoxide into the home.

The Brentwood Fire Department and the Fire Marshal also responded to the 911 call.