Four hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in Mastic, Suffolk police say

The Mastic Fire Department was called to a

The Mastic Fire Department was called to a Floyd Road home for a report of high levels of carbon monoxide Friday night.  Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Four of six people at a Mastic home had to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning —caused by a generator — at a local hospital Friday night, Suffolk police said.

One of the individuals, a man, was reported by a 911 caller to be unconscious in the Floyd Road home at about 11 p.m., the police statement said.

The four patients were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, police said.

About 95,000 PSEG Long Island customers remained without power late Friday night, after Tropical Storm Isaias downed trees and power lines.

