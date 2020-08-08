Four of six people at a Mastic home had to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning —caused by a generator — at a local hospital Friday night, Suffolk police said.

One of the individuals, a man, was reported by a 911 caller to be unconscious in the Floyd Road home at about 11 p.m., the police statement said.

The four patients were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, police said.

About 95,000 PSEG Long Island customers remained without power late Friday night, after Tropical Storm Isaias downed trees and power lines.