Woman carjacked in Riverhead parking lot, police say

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A male suspect stole the car of a woman at gunpoint in Riverhead early Sunday as she sat in the vehicle in the parking lot of a T.J. Maxx store, authorities said.

The 22-year-old woman, an employee of the store, told investigators she was inside her 2019 Audi S4 in the parking lot on Old Country Road when the suspect displayed a silver-colored handgun and demanded her wallet and everything she had, Riverhead police said.

The victim exited the vehicle. The suspect took the Audi and drove out of the parking lot and onto Old Country Road in a westbound direction, police said.

Police were unable to locate the Audi but personal items belonging to the victim were found along Old Country Road.

Surrounding police jurisdictions were notified to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle. Anyone who have witnessed the robbery is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

