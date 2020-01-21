Brookhaven councilwoman to run for state Senate seat

Democratic Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Valerie Cartright on Tuesday announced she would seek her party's nomination to run for the State Senate seat being vacated by Republican Kenneth LaValle.

Cartright, 43, of Port Jefferson Station, is among the first candidates to announce she would run for the seat that LaValle has held for 43 years. LaValle, 80, announced two weeks ago he would not seek reelection in November.

"I am proud to announce my candidacy for the First Senatorial District of New York State," Cartright said in a news release. "My experience as an attorney, town elected official, and constant advocate for community involvement in government uniquely positions me to effectively deliver for the residents of the First Senatorial District. I am excited and energized by the opportunity to continue to serve my neighbors and the communities of Eastern Long Island."

Cartright, who serves on the town board with LaValle's cousin, Republican Councilman Kevin LaValle, was reelected in November to her fourth term. Two other Brookhaven council members, Republicans Jane Bonner and Dan Panico, are rumored to be interested in LaValle's seat.

Laura Ahearn, founder and executive director of Ronkonkoma-based Parents for Megan's Law, has said she will seek the Democratic nomination to run for the Senate seat.