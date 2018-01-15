TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 25° Good Morning
Overcast 25° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Huntington native aids passengers in Florida casino boat fire

Ex-Long Islander assisted dozens of people, providing them with towels, clothes and blankets after they emerged from the chilly water.

Huntington native Larry Santangelo, 57, came to the

Huntington native Larry Santangelo, 57, came to the aid of the 50 passengers forced to jump into the water when a casino shuttle boat headed into the Gulf of Mexico caught fire Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Photo Credit: Larry Santangelo

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Larry Santangelo was returning to his Port Richey, Florida, neighborhood Sunday afternoon when two sheriff’s cars flew past him and he could see smoke billowing ahead.

“I thought my house was on fire,” the Huntington native said. “Then I realized the fire was on the water, and I saw all of these people walking out of the water.”

Santangelo said that as he watched the people emerge from...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A sign at the entrance to the Kings Sign of the times? Town may end a tradition
Former prisoner Jack Davis points out his favorite Photos sent to prisoners in solitary on display
Rendering shows the interior of the proposed 18,000-seat Analysis: Belmont arena to take over 3 years to open
Matthew Magilavy, 29, of Syosset, shows off his LIer makes Disney-inspired art from electrical tape
Hofstra professor Javier Izquierdo, with students Joshua Pimentel, $476,000 grant to help study dunes’ beachgrass
Firefighters at an East Patchogue auto repair center, Cops investigate body found in burned car