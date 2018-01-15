Huntington native aids passengers in Florida casino boat fire
Ex-Long Islander assisted dozens of people, providing them with towels, clothes and blankets after they emerged from the chilly water.
Larry Santangelo was returning to his Port Richey, Florida, neighborhood Sunday afternoon when two sheriff’s cars flew past him and he could see smoke billowing ahead.
“I thought my house was on fire,” the Huntington native said. “Then I realized the fire was on the water, and I saw all of these people walking out of the water.”
Santangelo said that as he watched the people emerge from...
