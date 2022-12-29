In Islandia, Jake's 58 can double betting machines with gov's signoff

Plans to expand Jake's 58 casino received a boost late Wednesday when Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will allow for doubling the number of video lottery machines at the Islandia betting parlor, officials said.

Gamblers won't see the machines for about two years, however, as Suffolk OTB, the casino's owner-operator, constructs a new building next to Jake's as part of a $200 million expansion, OTB executive director Phil Boyle told Newsday on Thursday.

State law has limited OTB to having 1,000 video lottery terminals at Jake's, one of the state's most successful virtual gaming facilities since it opened in February 2017.

Hochul signed a bill permitting 1,000 new terminals during an end-of-year bill-signing spree.

New terminals will be welcomed because Jake's 58, which is open 20 hours daily, is regularly packed with visitors, Boyle said.

“We close at 4 a.m. and they tell me they have to tell people to leave, and then we open at 8 [a.m.] and there’s already a line out of the door,” Boyle said. “On Long Island, Jake’s is the only game in town. It’s the only casino up and running right now.”

Boyle said the new terminals should be available for play in late 2024 or early 2025 after construction of additional space, including an adjoining building behind the existing casino on a property that also has a 200-room hotel and a small bistro.

Right now Jake's has limited space for new terminals, Boyle said.

OTB officials in October unveiled plans to add sports bars, taverns and conference rooms, and to restore a pool that was closed to make room for betting machines when the casino opened.

Parking, now at about about 600 spaces, will be more than tripled to about 2,000, an increase that is likely to include the construction of a parking garage, OTB officials have said. The expansion and additional parking await Village of Islandia approval.

Boyle, an outgoing state senator who took the OTB job in October, credited State Sen. James Gaughran (D-Northport) and Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Wheatley Heights) with sponsoring bills authorizing the Jake's expansion.