A kitten that tumbled through a sewer grate into a pit 20 feet down, a cat with a leg so wounded that it had to be amputated, and an apparently-orphaned fawn so dehydrated it could not even fend off flies from landing in its mouth — these were three of Monday's rescues by Strong Island Animal Rescue League.

Frankie Floridia, president of the Port Jefferson Station rescue group, said a woman called him Monday night after she spotted a cat standing next to a sewer drain in a Bohemia industrial park, which is home to a small cat colony, and heard the kitten crying below.

The depth the kitten had fallen heightened the difficulty of the rescue, he said, but members of the Suffolk police emergency service section responded and an officer managed to climb down and rescue the kitten, which will soon be put up for adoption.

Also Monday, Floridia said another woman called the rescuers after seeing a cat, probably around 1 year old, with a partly "de-gloved" left front leg on a Patchogue lawn. The term de-gloved means a sizable portion of the skin had been somehow ripped off, either in an attack by another animal or some sort of mishap.

Floridia was able to net the cat, and like the kitten, it too will be put up for adoption once it is neutered. Anyone who might have a home for either should check the group's Facebook page, he said.

The third rescue, of the fawn, which Floridia dispatched another rescuer to handle, occurred in a wooded area in Rocky Point. There was no sign of the fawn's mother, who Floridia hypothesized may have been struck by a car.

"The baby was in the woods. Its mouth had flies all over it," he said. The fawn is now being cared for by the STAR Foundation, a wildlife sanctuary in Middle Island.

To Floridia, these rescues, though all extraordinary for the creatures and the people involved, were not all that unusual: "It's just like a day in the life."