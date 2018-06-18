Two cats were rescued from a fire Sunday night that badly damaged a home in Brightwaters, officials said.

The fire was reported shortly before 10 p.m. at the home on Richland Boulevard near Iroquois Drive, officials said.

“On arrival, a car in the driveway was on fire and an attached garage was on fire,” Bay Shore Fire Chief Ed Kunz said.

“The residents were out of the house already. We did remove two cats, and Bay Shore-Brightwaters Rescue Ambulance provided air to one of the cats,” the chief said.

Both cats survived, Kunz said.

He said it took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control, and units from West Islip and Islip were also at the scene.

There was severe fire and smoke damage to the home, he said.