After group effort, Long Island cat finally leaves tree

The stranded kitty brought together an animal welfare league, neighbors, a highway department and tree company to bring it down.

A cat trapped in a tree on Bailey

A cat trapped in a tree on Bailey Avenue in Greenport finally came down Tuesday after five days. Photo Credit: Debbie Hooper

By Laura Blasey
A cat that spent nearly a week in a Greenport tree is now free after neighbors and town officials banded together.

Mattituck tree service Shamrock Tree Company, in cooperation with the North Fork Animal Welfare League, was able to encourage the cat, whose gender was unclear and which did not have a name, to leave the tree on Bailey Avenue at about noon on Tuesday.

“It looked healthy...

Laura Blasey covers trending stories and breaking news for the Long Island desk.

