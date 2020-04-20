Last July, the Center for Environmental Education and Discovery signed up 35 children for the first summer day camp on its 9-acre site in Brookhaven hamlet.

Over the past year, the nonprofit, known by its acronym CEED, hired its first two paid employees, brought a traveling menagerie of mammals, reptiles and lizards to area schools and libraries, and continued plans to rehabilitate Washington Lodge, the century-old former retreat on South Country Road that someday will be its headquarters.

CEED leaders felt the 3-year-old organization was on its way, until the coronavirus pandemic forced social distancing and stay-at-home orders. Cancellations of school programs and fundraisers have resulted in a loss so far of $87,000 — about half of CEED’s $175,000 annual budget.

“It’s been a great year for us, but now a lot of our revenue is related to schools and libraries that are now shut down,” said Rebecca Muellers, CEED’s executive director. “... It couldn’t have hit us at a worse time.”

CEED is one of several nonprofits, community groups and chambers of commerce occupying Brookhaven Town-owned properties that are struggling amid the pandemic. With fundraisers and summer programs canceled, group leaders must contemplate new ways of soliciting critical revenue.

“Right now we’re all on pause and trying to figure out how to make things happen,” said Edna White, president of the Greater Gordon Heights Chamber of Commerce, which uses the town-owned Mott House, an historic site in Coram. The chamber has canceled an annual Founders Day event and two smaller fundraisers that collectively were expected to raise $12,000.

“For us as a smaller chamber, we’ll probably solicit donations,” White said. “... We have to think outside of the box and get some new ideas.”

Some groups continue basic operations but have postponed special projects. CEED’s $1 million renovation of Washington Lodge is on hold, Muellers said, adding that the grounds are open to the public for hiking and nature walks.

Nonprofits typically pay nominal rental fees — or none at all — under agreements with the town. In exchange, nonprofits maintain the properties and pay for repairs and upgrades.

But canceling programs leaves groups with few options for attracting donors.

“We’ve totally stopped all of our events,” said Robert Kessler, president of the Yaphank Historical Society, which is headquartered in the Swezey-Avey House, one of the hamlet's oldest structures. The society canceled its annual high tea event, which was expected to bring in $2,000.

“Our income is basically nil right now,” Kessler said.

For now, nonprofits are trying to make do and are adapting to new technologies to keep some programs running.

CEED is providing a virtual traveling rainforest program to schools and libraries via video conferencing sites such as Zoom, Muellers said. The interactive sites allow children to view CEED’s wildlife collection and pose questions to chief environmental educator Eric Powers.

“It’s obviously not the same [as children being] with the person,” Muellers said. “With the person, the kids could touch the animal. … But the virtual program is the next best thing.”