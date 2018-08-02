A Colorado police officer who grew up in Manorville and graduated from Westhampton Beach High School was critically injured in a shootout Thursday morning, family members of law enforcement officials said.

Cem Duzel, 30, a five-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department, was "gravely wounded" about 2:45 a.m. when he was shot by an unidentified suspect, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation. Details about Duzel's injuries were not immediately available.

Duzel was listed in critical condition Thursday afternoon. The suspect is hospitalized with nonlife threatening injuries, Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey said at a news conference.

Erol Duzel, 36, of East Moriches, the officer's brother, said he was "stable at the moment" but declined to comment more about the shooting. Erol Duzel said he and his family are working on getting to Colorado to be with Cem.

Carey said Duzel, who works out of the department's Sand Creek Division, was among a group of officers who responded to a report of shots fired near Boulder Street and Union Boulevard, east of the Olympic Training Center Thursday. Carey says police arriving on the scene encountered an adult male suspect in the street who pulled out a handgun and began firing at officers. There was an exchange of gunfire and Duzel was struck, officials said.

"This has been an extremely difficult year with law enforcement officers being hurt or killed, in particular in our region," Carey said. "Please keep Officer Duzel, his family and the Colorado Springs Police Department in your thoughts and prayers."

In February an El Paso Sheriff's deputy was fatally shot, and several other officers wounded, in a shootout with a suspected car thief. In January an Adams County deputy was slain while investigating an assault north of Denver. And on Dec. 31 a Douglas County deputy was killed, and four others officers wounded, by a suspect with mental health issues.