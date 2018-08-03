The man suspected of "gravely wounding" a Manorville-born Colorado police officer during a shootout with cops early Thursday morning is an ex-convict who was out on parole, records show.

Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, is expected to face charges Friday in the shooting of Cem Duzel, 30, a five-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The Colorado Gazette and other area media outlets said Al Khammasi has previous convictions for driving while intoxicated and trespassing in 2013 and misdemeanor assault in 2017.

Duzel, a 2005 graduate of Westhampton Beach High School, remains in critical condition at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, with some movement on both sides of his body overnight, according to department officials. Duzel's parents arrived in Colorado from Long Island on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting appeared to stem from a confrontation reported by an Uber driver early Thursday morning.

According to the ride-sharing service, a female driver picked up a rider in the area before the shooting but ended the trip because of the passenger's behavior. The male passenger, who was not identified by Uber, then got out of the vehicle and the driver heard gunshots and called 911, the company said. The driver was not injured and Uber declined to say whether the passenger in question was Al Khammasi.

"Our thoughts are with Officer Duzel, his family, and the Colorado Springs Police Department," said Dave Britton, general manager of Uber Colorado. "We stand ready to support the investigation and CSPD during this difficult time."

Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey said Duzel, who works out of the department's Sand Creek Division, was among a group of officers who responded to a report of shots fired near Boulder Street and Union Boulevard, east of the Olympic Training Center.

Carey said police arriving on the scene encountered Al Khammasi in the street and he pulled out a handgun and began firing at officers. There was an exchange of gunfire and Duzel was struck, officials said. Al Khammasi was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening,

Duzel lives in a house with two other Colorado Springs police officers, said one of them, Emily McBride. He went to Colorado in the footsteps of a Long Island friend who was hired as a police officer because they are buddies, she said.

Being a police officer was not Duzel's original plan but he ended up almost born to the job, McBride said.

"He loves patrol right now and being out there to fight the crime and being out there to help people," she said. "He is one tough cookie. He sets his mind to something, makes a goal and he goes for it. But he also has a superkind heart."

Those who know Duzel described him as quiet until they got to know him. Then they saw his joking side, which includes pasting photos of his friends' heads on various objects, and his laid-back style. For example, Duzel's name is pronounced "gem," but when people call him "Jim" or pronounce it "kem," he stays silent.

"He's just so laid-back of a person that he doesn't let it bother him," McBride said.

"This has been an extremely difficult year with law enforcement officers being hurt or killed, in particular in our region," Carey said. "Please keep Officer Duzel, his family and the Colorado Springs Police Department in your thoughts and prayers."

In February, an El Paso sheriff's deputy was fatally shot, and several other officers wounded, in a shootout with a suspected car thief. In January an Adams County deputy was slain while investigating an assault north of Denver. And on Dec. 31, a Douglas County deputy was killed and four other officers were wounded by a suspect with mental health issues.

With Ellen Yan