A 63-year-old cemetery worker fell 10 feet into a concrete burial plot Saturday at St. Charles / Resurrection Cemetery and severely injured his left ankle, a Suffolk County fire chief said.

The maintenance worker was preparing a plot for burial Saturday morning when he lost his footing, slipped, then fell into the vault, said Matthew Joseph, chief of the East Farmingdale Fire Co. The worker also suffered bruised ribs and minor head and back injuries.

“He basically landed in concrete,” Joseph said.

Suffolk County police said they received a call Saturday at 9:12 a.m. that a man had fallen into a hole at the East Farmingdale cemetery. East Farmingdale and West Babylon fire departments were dispatched to rescue the man.

Joseph said it took rescuers about 35 minutes to extract the maintenance worker. The man was then taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment.

A telephone call to the cemetery on Saturday was not immediately returned.