Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
66° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Crews to begin repairing historic iron fencing at Long Island National Cemetery 

The work is part of a $9.2 million project to fix damage from vehicle crashes and harsh weather and will also include construction of a columbarium for vets' remains. 

Rep. Thomas Suozzi looks at the disrepair of

Rep. Thomas Suozzi looks at the disrepair of the fencing around the Long Island National Cemetery at Pinelawn, in East Farmingdale, on Feb. 10. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print

Repair work will begin Monday on the Long Island National Cemetery's perimeter fence, a face-lift that the director of the 364-acre Pinelawn cemetery said will be "phenomenal." 

The black, spear point-topped iron fencing along the cemetery's exterior on Wellwood Avenue was installed in 1937 at the opening of the cemetery. However, years of harsh weather and automobile accidents have rusted parts of the fence and ripped down other sections. Repairs are scheduled to be finished in April 2019. 

"I can't wait until this is done because it's going to be phenomenal, which is deserving of all our veterans, nation's heroes, and their families," said Srey Austin, the cemetery's director. 

Austin, who became director nine months ago, said she has seen three car accidents during her tenure. 

Cemetery officials will restore the iron fence to its original luster, Austin said. 

"The ones [sections] that we can save and salvage, we will send out for refurbishing," she said. "The ones we can't, we're getting a replica."

Austin said workers will also widen the space between the fence line and the curb along Wellwood Avenue, in part to allow for a new sidewalk.

"But also, that way, if a car gets into another accident, there's a little wiggle room," she said. 

Construction will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until the project is complete. Wellwood will remain open during construction. 

The fence work is part of a larger $9.2 million repair plan that Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) announced in February. The project includes a new limestone-faced columbarium with 6,240 marble-covered niches. Other slated repairs include new chain-link fences and new aluminum-post fencing. 

About 350,000 veterans and family members are buried at the cemetery.

Suozzi, who helped secure the funding, said in February that the cemetery fence's condition doesn't "represent how much we value our veterans.”

The columbarium work started about four weeks ago, Austin said, and the chain-link repair work began three weeks ago. 

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

Latest Long Island News

New York American Water in Merrick on July Schumer to call for federal probe of American Water
Rudy Giuliani outside the White House in Washington 1600: 'Truth isn't truth,' and that's a trap for Trump, Giuliani says  
Ray Szczepanski, 13, of Ronkonkoma, digs a large Forecast: Hot, steamy weather takes a break
Nassau police investigate and apprehend a man carrying Cops clear park after man threatens suicide
Rosalee Dorsa, 22, right, speaks with Brooke Ellison Quadriplegic discusses overcoming obstacles
Pete Adams of the Island Park Fire Department Clam-eating contest a raucous event in Island Park