Domestic disturbance brings large police response to Center Moriches

Suffolk police respond to a domestic incident at

Suffolk police respond to a domestic incident at 21 Williams St. in Center Moriches on Friday. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A domestic disturbance Friday afternoon prompted a heavy Suffolk police presence in a Center Moriches neighborhood for hours.

Police said they initially responded to a call for a domestic incident at 21 Williams St. shortly after 4 p.m. A department spokesman, shortly before 8 p.m., called the incident a “non-criminal death investigation” and said the department would have no further comment.

Marked cars with flashing lights blocked off both Williams Street and Trainor Avenue, which are adjacent to South Sunrise Highway Service Road, earlier in the night.

Several marked police cruisers began leaving Williams Street shorty after 6:30 p.m. including two military-type vehicles and an ambulance that was not speeding from the scene.

Both blocked streets were reopened to the public about 7:30 p.m.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

