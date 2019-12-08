A domestic disturbance Friday afternoon prompted a heavy Suffolk police presence in a Center Moriches neighborhood for hours.

Police said they initially responded to a call for a domestic incident at 21 Williams St. shortly after 4 p.m. A department spokesman, shortly before 8 p.m., called the incident a “non-criminal death investigation” and said the department would have no further comment.

Marked cars with flashing lights blocked off both Williams Street and Trainor Avenue, which are adjacent to South Sunrise Highway Service Road, earlier in the night.

Several marked police cruisers began leaving Williams Street shorty after 6:30 p.m. including two military-type vehicles and an ambulance that was not speeding from the scene.

Both blocked streets were reopened to the public about 7:30 p.m.