Police: Son fatally stabs mother at Center Moriches home

Christopher Storm Harrison was charged with second-degree murder after “domestic dispute” Friday night at their home, officials said.

Suffolk County police respond to a call on Union Avenue  in Center Moriches on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Khristopher J. Brooks
A Center Moriches man has been charged with fatally stabbing his mother, Suffolk County police said Saturday.

Christopher Storm Harrison, 26, stabbed Joyce Skarka, 53, “during a domestic dispute” Friday night at their home on Union Avenue, police said.

Skarka was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Harrison was charged with second-degree murder and was being held at Suffolk’s Seventh Precinct, police said.

His arraignment has been scheduled for Nov. 19 at First District Court in Central Islip.

Neighbors of Harrison and Skarka said Saturday that the family kept to themselves. Several neighbors had never met the son and mother despite living near the two for years.

“We’d never see them out and about,” said Brian, a neighbor who declined to give his last name. Brian said he moved to the block in March and met Harrison only a handful of times. He might say hello in passing, but little else.

“He was very courteous,” he said.

With Laura Blasey

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

