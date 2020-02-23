TODAY'S PAPER
By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
A 44-year-old Selden man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle veered off the road in Center Moriches and struck a guardrail, Suffolk County police said. 

Jason Frederick was eastbound on a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle on Montauk Highway, just east of the intersection of Belleview Avenue when the motorcycle veered off the road at about 3 p.m.

Frederick was transported via Center Moriches Fire Department ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

