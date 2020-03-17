A man wearing dark clothing robbed a Centereach bank Tuesday afternoon and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Suffolk County police said

The 4 p.m. robbery at the People’s United Bank, 1919 Middle Country Rd, occurred when the suspect demanded money from a teller who complied and provided him with cash from a drawer, police said in a statement.

The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot northbound through the bank’s parking lot, officials said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Police said all calls will remain confidential.