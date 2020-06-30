A serious multivehicle crash has forced the closure of Nicolls Road, County Road 97, in Centereach on Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Sixth Squad detectives are investigating the crash, but said details were still emerging.

The crash was reported around 9:40 a.m. and police said Nicolls is closed in both directions between Middle Country Road and Hammond Road.

It was not immediately clear when the road would reopen.

