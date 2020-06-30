TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandSuffolk

Serious crash closes Nicolls Road in Centereach, cops say

A crash forced the closure of Nicolls Road, County Road 97, in Centereach Tuesday, Suffolk police said. The crash was reported around 9:40 a.m. and police said Nicolls is closed in both directions between Middle Country and Hammond roads. Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A serious multivehicle crash has forced the closure of Nicolls Road, County Road 97, in Centereach on Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Sixth Squad detectives are investigating the crash, but said details were still emerging.

The crash was reported around 9:40 a.m. and police said Nicolls is closed in both directions between Middle Country Road and Hammond Road.

It was not immediately clear when the road would reopen.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

