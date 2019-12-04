Several men and at least one dog escaped a fire that destroyed a home in Centereach Wednesday, but officials said the cause of the blaze and the circumstances leading to it were not immediately clear.

Suffolk County fire officials said police officers reported the fire at 7:24 a.m. on North Washington Avenue and said firefighters from Centereach, Nesconset, Farmingville, Ronkonkoma, Selden, Setauket and Stony Brook all were activated to battle the blaze.

Photos from the scene show several residents outside the small white home, which had thick black smoke and flames coming from the windows. Those photos show one dazed man, hands and clothes blackened by soot, seated on the ground holding a dog wrapped in a blanket.

Police said the case is under investigation and said details from the scene were still emerging at 9 a.m.

Check back for updates on this developing story.