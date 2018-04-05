TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Afternoon
41° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Animals killed in Centereach pet store fire, say cops

The blaze destroyed Magic Isle Aquarium & Pets on Middle Country Road and spread to other stores, officials said.

Firefighters from at least seven fire departments battle

Firefighters from at least seven fire departments battle a blaze in a Centereach pet store on Thursday morning. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

About a dozen animals died when a Centereach pet store caught fire Thursday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said that birds, rabbits, hamsters and fish perished in the blaze that also destroyed Magic Isle Aquarium & Pets and damaged other stores in the small strip mall on Middle Country Road. There were no reported injuries to people, police said.

The fire was reported in a 911 call at 10:06 a.m., Suffolk fire officials said. Officials said firefighters from at least seven departments, including Centereach, Selden, Stony Brook, Ronkonkoma, Nesconset, Farmingville and Coram battled the blaze.

Police closed Middle Country Road in both directions between Oxhead Road and Oak Street to provide access for firefighters. The Brookhaven Town fire marshal responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of the fire, but police said indications are it is not suspicious.

Fire officials said the fire was under control at 11:30 a.m., but said the scene was still active and roads remain closed.

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Investigators search for human remains in Babylon Village FBI searches for human remains in Babylon Village
Islip Town officials say some of the money Town plans road, marina and park improvements
Located in Settlers Landing with a private 0.6-mile $1.385M LI home owned by famed designer
Zakiyyah Steward, 25, of Brooklyn, faces charges that Driver pleads not guilty in fatal 5-vehicle crash
Kevin James, right, with Brian Kiley, the owner LI’s Kevin James dines at Holbrook eatery
John Venditto arrives at federal court in Central Evidence shows Venditto campaign paid for events