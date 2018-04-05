About a dozen animals died when a Centereach pet store caught fire Thursday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said that birds, rabbits, hamsters and fish perished in the blaze that also destroyed Magic Isle Aquarium & Pets and damaged other stores in the small strip mall on Middle Country Road. There were no reported injuries to people, police said.

The fire was reported in a 911 call at 10:06 a.m., Suffolk fire officials said. Officials said firefighters from at least seven departments, including Centereach, Selden, Stony Brook, Ronkonkoma, Nesconset, Farmingville and Coram battled the blaze.

Police closed Middle Country Road in both directions between Oxhead Road and Oak Street to provide access for firefighters. The Brookhaven Town fire marshal responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of the fire, but police said indications are it is not suspicious.

Fire officials said the fire was under control at 11:30 a.m., but said the scene was still active and roads remain closed.