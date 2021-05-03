A Centereach man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into an SUV, Suffolk County police said.

James Vollert, 55, was operating his 1972 Honda motorcycle north on Oxhead Road about 5:25 p.m. when he crashed into a southbound 2016 Honda SUV making a left turn into a driveway, police said.

Vollert was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The operator of the SUV, Robert Lisa, 45, of Coram, was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.