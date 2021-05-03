TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Man on motorcycle killed in Centereach crash, Suffolk police say

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

A Centereach man was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle he was riding crashed into an SUV, Suffolk County police said.

James Vollert, 55, was operating his 1972 Honda motorcycle north on Oxhead Road about 5:25 p.m. when he crashed into a southbound 2016 Honda SUV making a left turn into a driveway, police said.

Vollert was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The operator of the SUV, Robert Lisa, 45, of Coram, was not injured.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Latest Long Island News

Police escort as the coffin of NYPD Officer
Hundreds pay respects to fallen NYPD cop from East Northport 
Beatriz Caban, of East Meadow, a teacher at
Hempstead teachers rally for a raise
Jamik Cannon leaves Nassau County police headquarters in
Trial opens for Hempstead man charged in fatal ambush 
Sparse visitors and pedestrians seen in Manhattan's Times
Cuomo: New York to largely reopen from COVID-19 closures on May 19
Rendering of 33rd Street looking east from Eighth
A new vision for Penn: Tall ceilings, lots of open space, new entrances
Joseph Recca, center, walks outside the Central Islip
Former NYPD officer gets 5 years in friend's fentanyl death
Didn’t find what you were looking for?