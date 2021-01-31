TODAY'S PAPER
Man killed in five-car crash in Centereach

Police investigate a five-car collision in Centereach Saturday.

Police investigate a five-car collision in Centereach Saturday. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Holbrook man was killed in a five-vehicle crash while waiting at a traffic light in Centereach Saturday, Suffolk police said.

Ant’Wan Pevy, 25, of Ronkonkoma was driving a 2011 Kia sedan northbound on Nicolls Road at about 5:30 p.m. when he suffered a medical event and lost control of the vehicle, according to police. Pevy slammed into a 2016 Nissan SUV driven by Zachary Morrison, 29, who was traveling west on Middle Country Road and was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection with Nicolls Road.

Pevy also struck a 2000 Jeep, a 2015 Audi, and a 2018 Mercedes, all at the intersection, police said.

Morrison died at the scene. Pevy was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Pevy was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and will be arraigned later, police said.

All five vehicles involved in the crash were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

