A man and a woman were found shot in a vehicle outside a Centereach residence Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

Both were shot in the head and were in critical condition at Stony Brook University Hospital early Wednesday morning, police said.

They were in a Kia Soul parked on the driveway of a North Washington Avenue house, police said. The woman was behind the wheel, and the man in the passenger seat, police said.

A gun was recovered in the vehicle, police said.

Sixth Precinct officers were dispatched about 8 p.m. after a 911 caller said both occupants appeared to be injured.

Sixth Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8652.