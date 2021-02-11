The Centerport Fire Department is eyeing the purchase of a former gas station — where a 7-Eleven store was once proposed — as a solution to what officials say is a need for more space to house vehicles.

The old gas station, located on the northeast corner of Little Neck Road and Route 25A and across the street from the fire station, is appraised at $1.6 million, department officials said. A 7-Eleven proposed at the site in 2010 had met with opposition from neighbors, and the deal has since fallen through.

Centerport Board of Fire Commissioners chairman Jack Geffken said the department is exploring purchasing the three-bay garage building to use for vehicle storage. He said a purchase by the department would result in minor alterations to the building, eliminate the commercial aspect and maintain the charm of Centerport.

The board must first vote to present the idea to residents before scheduling a vote on a $1.8 million bond, which would cover the purchase of the building and $200,000 to refurbish the structure. No date has been set for the commissioners' vote.

"It’s not that we are increasing the amount of apparatus, it’s just that as technology advances it requires us to have equipment changes, more safety things, equipment gets larger, there’s more things to carry," Geffken said. "We’re starting to feel a little squeezed."

He said the building would also serve another constituent need.

"We have a 24/7 paramedic that there’s really no good quarters for members to stay in. They’re literally staying in half of a closet as their base," Geffken said. "We’re concerned that we may have to expand that program in order to provide timely services in the future."

He said the district looked at other properties in the area but there was limited stock and what was available was either too expensive, involved demolition or environmental testing or simply did not solve the department's space problem.

"We looked into putting in a garage out back but that would involve entering into wetlands and that would involve the DEC and that’s generally a very long process and may not be a best option," he said. "We really don’t want to do anything that would harm our wetlands."

Calls to the owner of the former gas station, Brian Rathgaber, were not returned.

The department has been meeting with residents to get their feedback on the expansion proposal. The 7-Eleven plan had upset the community because of traffic concerns and other quality of life issues.

Catherine and Tom Knight, co-presidents of the Centerport Harbor Civic Association, which represents about 160 people and a little more than 100 households, said they support the fire department plan.

"We think it’s an elegant solution that’s helpful to both parties," Catherine Knight said. "From a public safety concern that we have, it makes us all whole because we’re going from potentially a traffic nightmare to something that’s going to service an ambulance center that services the community."

Huntington Town Board member Mark Cuthbertson said he decided to step in and facilitate a solution given the history of concern over what would replace the gas station.

"The purchase of the property by the fire department will be a big win for the community," he said. "The fire department will be better able to store its equipment and respond to emergencies and the convenience store that was proposed, which was of great concern, will not be built."