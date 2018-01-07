TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police seek missing Centerport teen

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to locate Zina Mullady, 19, of Centerport. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Suffolk police said they are searching for a Centerport teen who has been missing for more than a week.

Zina Mullady, 19, was last seen at her home on Wainer Court on Dec. 29, police said Sunday.

Mullady is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a black and pink coat.

Police said they do not believe foul play is involved in her disappearance.

Police ask anyone with information about Mullady’s location to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Rachelle Blidner covers the Town of Islip and breaking news.

