Suffolk police said they are searching for a Centerport teen who has been missing for more than a week.

Zina Mullady, 19, was last seen at her home on Wainer Court on Dec. 29, police said Sunday.

Mullady is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a black and pink coat.

Police said they do not believe foul play is involved in her disappearance.

Police ask anyone with information about Mullady’s location to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.