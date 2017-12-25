TODAY'S PAPER
Centerport firefighters clear fallen tree blocking Route 25A

The tree struck electrical lines, causing a power outage in the area, a fire department spokesman said.

Centerport firefighters clear a tree from Route 25A

Centerport firefighters clear a tree from Route 25A in Centerport that knocked out electrical lines Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. Photo Credit: Centerport Fire Department / Steve Silverman

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
High winds gusting across Long Island snapped a large tree in Centerport Monday, causing power outages and blocking Route 25A, authorities said.

Centerport Fire Department firefighters on Christmas morning cleared the tree from Route 25A near Lone Oak Drive, using chain saws to cut through the trunk and pushing it off the road, authorities said.

The tree struck electrical lines as it fell around 11:05 a.m., causing a power outage in the area, according to Steve Silverman, department spokesman.

An early-morning wind advisory from the National Weather Service warned of gusts up to 55 miles per hour across Connecticut, Long Island and New York City.

About 500 Long Island customers were affected by power outages early Monday afternoon, according to PSEG Long Island’s website.

“Gusting winds are affecting the entire service territory,” said PSEG director of communications Jeffrey Weir. “We have additional crew on staff to manage the outages throughout the holiday.”

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

