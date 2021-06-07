TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Endangerment charge for man after motorcycle crash hurts boy, 6

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A Central Islip man was charged with child endangerment after crashing a motorcycle Monday afternoon in which a 6-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries, Suffolk police said.

Lamar Samuel, 39, operating a ZHNG motorcycle at 12:35 p.m. as he and the boy headed east on Beech Street, drove through a stop sign at the intersection with Prospect Avenue, police said. The motorcycle then struck a 1999 Honda heading north on Prospect Avenue and driven by Keith Robles, 28, also of Central Islip, according to police. Samuel and his passenger, Emmanuel Garcia-Torres, were both ejected.

Neither was wearing a helmet, police said.

The child was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Islip with serious injuries, police said. Samuel was brought to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, while Robles, 28, of Central Islip, was not hurt, police said.

Samuel was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child in addition to vehicle and traffic violations, police said. He was released on a field appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date at First District Court in Central Islip.

