Police: Driver hurt in pickup truck overturn in Central Islip

The driver was hurt when her pickup overturned

The driver was hurt when her pickup overturned Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in Central Islip, police said. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
A motorist was injured Monday morning when her pickup truck struck a utility pole in Central Islip and overturned, police said.

Ada Mejia, 41, of Bay Shore, was northbound on Wheeler Road near Dietz Street when she lost control of her Dodge Ram about 1:20 a.m. and hit the pole, Suffolk County police said.

She was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

A passenger, Jose Lopez, 48, of Central Islip, was not injured, police said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

