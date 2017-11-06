Police: Driver hurt in pickup truck overturn in Central Islip
A motorist was injured Monday morning when her pickup truck struck a utility pole in Central Islip and overturned, police said.
Ada Mejia, 41, of Bay Shore, was northbound on Wheeler Road near Dietz Street when she lost control of her Dodge Ram about 1:20 a.m. and hit the pole, Suffolk County police said.
She was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
A passenger, Jose Lopez, 48, of Central Islip, was not injured, police said.
