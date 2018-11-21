Central Islip residents have a vision for downtown: boutiques, restaurants and a performing arts center. Mixed-use buildings and affordable housing would replace vacant lots, and attractions would bring in visitors to shop and dine, they said.

About 200 residents, business owners and officials gathered Monday night to propose ways to transform the hamlet’s central corridor with nearly $10 million in state funding for downtown revitalization.

The public forum offered a way for residents to get more involved in selecting projects to invest in by March. The process is being led by a 17-member committee with consulting firm HR&A Advisors Inc.

Justin Greaves, a minister at Holy Church of Christ in Central Islip, said the revitalization “will bring healing” to the hamlet, which has a downtown that is “a little depressing.”

“It’s wonderful because it’s giving the residents of Central Islip a voice in what’s going on in their community, rather than being surprised when (developers) start building,” Greaves, 28, said of the forum.

Residents broke into groups at Central Islip Senior High School’s cafeteria and pored over maps showing the area to be refurbished: the Carleton Avenue corridor, from the Central Islip Long Island Rail Road station south to Smith Street.

They suggested a downtown trolley and a bicycle path. They proposed bringing in a medical clinic, renovating the recreation center and converting an old firehouse into a multicultural center.

LaYlung Trantum, who owns a Laundromat in Central Islip, said the grant may seem like a lot of money, but it “doesn’t go that far” unless officials invest in a downtown sewer system and work with current property owners.

“Without them, the $10 million is not going to last long,” Trantum, 40, said.

Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said officials have already applied for grant funding to connect the downtown to sewers.

Several residents said that while they appreciated having their voice heard, they noticed that the majority of the downtown revitalization planning committee members are white in a hamlet that is 52.1 percent Latino and 25 percent black.

“We want more diversity on the planning so the plans that are developed are as diverse as the community,” said Sandra Townsend, the Central Islip school board treasurer.

Residents can suggest planning proposals by Dec. 10 at islipny.gov/DRI.