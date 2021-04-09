Cops: Man exposed himself to student in Central Islip

A man exposed himself to a female student walking in Central Islip on Monday, according to Suffolk police and school district officials.

The student was walking on Vanderbilt Avenue, near Oakland Avenue, at around 2 p.m. when she was approached by a man walking toward her, Thomas Weiner, director of school safety for the Central Islip school district, wrote in a message to parents.

A passing motorist noticed the man with his private parts exposed and stopped his vehicle to confront the suspect, who fled the area on foot, Weiner said.

The driver spoke to the student who was apparently unaware of the potential danger because she had earbuds in her ears, Weiner wrote.

A report was filed with the Suffolk police department, and Third Precinct Crime Section officers are investigating, authorities said. No arrest has been made.

"Please review this incident with your children and review stranger/safety issues with them in order to help ensure their safety at all times," Weiner wrote. "Encourage them not to walk alone on the streets and be watchful for strangers, especially those who match the above description."

The man is described as approximately 6 feet tall, 35 to 40 years old, with black hair and wearing a red jacket and red pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.