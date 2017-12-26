The Suffolk County police Arson Squad is investigating the cause and origin of a fire that destroyed a home in Central Islip early Tuesday, officials said.

“It was a total loss,” Central Islip Fire Chief Patrick Murphy said. “The Town of Islip condemned the building and knocked it down.”

Murphy said the fire started at about 3:40 a.m. at a one-story single-family wood frame house on South Road.

There were no reported injuries.

Murphy said that when firefighters arrived at the scene, “It was fully involved with heavy fire to the rear of the house and there ended up being a roof collapse.”

It was not known whether anyone was inside the house when the fire started or whether anyone had been living there, Murphy said.

Murphy said it took about two hours to bring the blaze under control, with 45 Central Islip firefighters being aided by others from Hauppauge, East Islip, Islip Terrace and East Brentwood.

The chief noted one of the main challenges with the fire was trying to knock it down in freezing weather.

“Our guys did a great job in the cold weather — 15 degrees, freezing conditions — and the mutual aid department assisted very well,” Murphy said.