TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Central Islip man in police custody dies after medical emergency

Suffolk police at the South Ocean Avenue scene

Suffolk police at the South Ocean Avenue scene in Patchogue on Sunday where a man suffered a medical emergency while in police custody and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, officials said.   Credit: James Carbone

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

A Central Islip man who entered an unlocked Patchogue home early Sunday died after suffering a medical emergency in Suffolk police custody, authorities said.

Suffolk police said Wenzola Rountree, 42, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

The New York State Attorney General's office was notified of Rountree's death and the investigation is continuing, police said.

Officials in the Attorney General's office were not immediately available for comment Sunday.

Officers responded to 911 call at 12:56 a.m. Sunday about an unknown man who had taken off all his clothes, was talking to himself and asking for help in the backyard of a Brook Street home, Suffolk police said. 

When officers and a Patchogue ambulance crew arrived at the scene, according to Suffolk police, the man, later identified as Rountree, fled and ran into an unlocked house on nearby South Ocean Avenue. The occupants of the South Ocean Avenue home, who did not know Rountree, yelled for help. Officers then entered the home and handcuffed Rountree, police said.

Officers and ambulance personnel performed CPR and provided other aid to Rountree, who appeared to be in medical distress. 

An autopsy, including a toxicology report, will be conducted by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

With Robert Brodsky

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Latest Long Island News

A young people congregate on the beach in Police disperse nightime crowd on beach in Long Beach
Real estate developer Jerry Wolkoff is shown at Real estate developer Jerry Wolkoff dies at 83
A female whale was found stranded along Smith Humpback whale washes up along Smith Point park
People arrive at Sunken Meadow in Kings Park Forecast: A hot week ahead with chance of thunderstorms
Marie Saint-Cyr, owner of a studio in Wyandanch, Babylon Town starting initiative to help artists
Sutton Landing at Deer Park will be a Deadline nears for affordable housing lottery in Deer Park
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search