Man fatally shot in Central Islip, Suffolk police say

A man was fatally shot and a woman wounded as they rode in a car in Central Islip Saturday night, Suffolk police said.

The car was traveling south on Carleton Avenue about 11:30 p.m. when shots were fired into it from another vehicle, police said. The man, whose identity has not been released by police, was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

The woman was also taken to a hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

Photos from the scene show officers investigating blood on the passenger side door of a white Volkswagen sedan.

Suffolk homicide detectives are investigating.