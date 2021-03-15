TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk DA Sini: Central Islip woman used fake will to try and steal house where man was killed

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Central Islip woman was indicted on a murder charge in the 2020 killing of an Aquebogue man whose house she tried to steal using a forged will that said she inherited the home, authorities said.

Donatila O’Mahony, 41, faces charges of second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and second-degree attempted grand larceny, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said Monday in a statement.

O’Mahony was arraigned Monday and held in custody without bail, prosecutors said.

Her attorney, Jason Bassett, whose practice is based in Central Islip, could not be immediately reached for comment Monday night.

O’Mahony was involved in the "shooting and killing" of Lee Pedersen, 69, who was found dead by Riverhead Town Police at his Aquebogue home the night of March 8, 2020, prosecutors said.

O’Mahony acted "in concert with another or others, on or about and between March 5 and March 8, 2020," to commit the slaying, Sini said.

In Monday’s statement, Sini did not name another suspect or suspects in Pedersen’s death.

Personnel with the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Pedersen was killed by a gunshot wound, authorities said.

"Her alleged actions were diabolical," Sini said in the statement. "Not only was this defendant allegedly involved in the victim’s death, but she then attempted to steal the very house he was murdered in."

Following Pedersen’s death, law enforcement obtained his last will and testament in which he named a friend as executor and beneficiary of his Aquebogue home, prosecutors said.

O’Mahony presented a forged will to law enforcement a few months after his death, prosecutors said.

"In June 2020, O’Mahony, who was an acquaintance of Pedersen’s and was unaware that his will had already been obtained, allegedly provided a copy of a forged will to law enforcement in which she was named as executor and inheritor of the Aquebogue house," Sini said.

If convicted O’Mahony faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison, Sini said.

She is slated to return to court April 1, officials said.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers police news and general assignments. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

