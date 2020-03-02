TODAY'S PAPER
Pedestrian killed at Central Islip accident scene

A female pedestrian was killed at the scene of a crash in Central Islip Monday, according to Suffolk County police. The crash was on eastbound Suffolk Avenue near Bella Casa Lane and was reported in a 911 call at about 5:40 a.m. (Credit: James Carbone)

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A female pedestrian was killed Monday morning at an accident scene in Central Islip, Suffolk County police said, but the circumstances surrounding the sequence of events remain under investigation. 

Police said the accident scene was on eastbound Suffolk Avenue near Bella Casa Lane and said the incident was reported in a 911 call at about 5:40 a.m.

Photos from the scene show a crash involving two sport utility vehicles and a sedan. That scene also involves another car parked to the side of the road.

Police said all drivers remained at the scene and said initial accounts are that there is no criminality involved.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

