Pedestrian killed at Central Islip accident scene

A female pedestrian was killed Monday morning at an accident scene in Central Islip, Suffolk County police said, but the circumstances surrounding the sequence of events remain under investigation.

Police said the accident scene was on eastbound Suffolk Avenue near Bella Casa Lane and said the incident was reported in a 911 call at about 5:40 a.m.

Photos from the scene show a crash involving two sport utility vehicles and a sedan. That scene also involves another car parked to the side of the road.

Police said all drivers remained at the scene and said initial accounts are that there is no criminality involved.

