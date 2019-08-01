A stretch of downtown Central Islip will receive more than $9 million in state funding for projects such as building a sewer system, streetscape improvements and several mixed-use developments, officials announced Thursday.

The impacted area encompasses about 11 blocks along Carleton Avenue near the Long Island Rail Road Station south to Smith Street. Central Islip last summer was named the recipient of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s third annual 2018 Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant worth $10 million.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said $1.8 million will be used to convert the old LIRR train station into a mix-used development that will include affordable apartments meant to keep millennials in the hamlet. The development also is to house retail space, a cultural facility and a public plaza, Hochul said during a news conference at the northern edge of the targeted area.

“The operative word is affordable,” she said. “This is one of the biggest challenges we have here. Young people grew up here. They love this community. They have jobs here now.” But they can’t afford to stay, she said.

Other projects chosen for the revitalization effort include:

A $3 million streetscape enhancement between Suffolk Avenue and Smith Street to improve lighting, signage and trees.

A $2 million sewer system between Suffolk Avenue and Smith Street.

A $20,000 5-mile hiking and biking trail extending from the the federal courthouse to the Historic Heines Homestead. The trail will have interpretive signage at historic sites.

State officials chose which projects would receive funding after working with a 17-person committee co-chaired by Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter.

The group met monthly beginning last fall, working with employees of HR&A Advisors Inc., a consulting firm in Manhattan. The firm was paid $300,000 from grant funds for their work.