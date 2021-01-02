A 90-year-old man fell 10 feet down a storm drain Saturday afternoon outside his apartment complex in Central Islip, sustaining serious injuries, Suffolk County police said.

Officers responded to the call around 1:15 p.m. to the drain outside an apartment complex at 201 Medea Way, police said. Firefighters from the Central Islip Fire Department and Hauppauge Fire Department also responded.

First responders pulled the man out and transported him to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment. Police did not release the man's name.