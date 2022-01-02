TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Driver killed in Central Islip head-on crash 

By Darwin Yanes Darwin.yanes@newsday.com
Print

A man driving a 2005 Toyota Camry in Central Islip was killed Sunday morning after his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a car head on, Suffolk police said.

The driver of the Toyota, whose name is being withheld by police pending notification of next of kin, was headed westbound on West Suffolk Avenue when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2006 Ford Mustang. He was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, Suffolk police said.

The mustang was driven by Fernando Cordero, 24, of 34 Blacker St. in Brentwood. He was also taken to South Shore University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call (631) 854-8352.

By Darwin Yanes Darwin.yanes@newsday.com

Darwin Yanes, a Newsday reporter since 2021, covers the Town of North Hempstead.

Latest Long Island News

Deer on Fire Island in February 2019.
500 NY deer, including LI herds, to be tested for COVID-19, USDA says
Freeport public schools are going remote from Jan.
As virus surges, at least 3 LI districts go remote this week
Police Officer Keith Wagenhauser from the 25th Precinct
NYPD cop from LI leaves hospital after hit by stray bullet
Flight cancellations and delays continued Sunday at metropolitan-area
Weather, COVID-19 spur airport delays, cancellations
COVID-19 test kits are distributed at Nassau Coliseum
Experts: Holidays' impact on COVID-19 surge will be seen in coming weeks
Nassau County Legis. Richard Nicolello shakes hands with
New North Hempstead chief vows end to partisan politics
Didn’t find what you were looking for?