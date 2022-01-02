Driver killed in Central Islip head-on crash 

A man driving a 2005 Toyota Camry in Central Islip was killed Sunday morning after his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a car head on, Suffolk police said.

The driver of the Toyota, whose name is being withheld by police pending notification of next of kin, was headed westbound on West Suffolk Avenue when his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2006 Ford Mustang. He was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he was pronounced dead, Suffolk police said.

The mustang was driven by Fernando Cordero, 24, of 34 Blacker St. in Brentwood. He was also taken to South Shore University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check. Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to call (631) 854-8352.