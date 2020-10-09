TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Worker killed when forklift tire explodes at Central Islip business

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
A man was killed when the tire on a forklift he was fixing exploded Friday afternoon in Central Islip, Suffolk County police said.

In a release, police said Osvaldo Flores-Osguin, 45, of Brentwood, was hit by the tire at 4:50 p.m. at T&D Supplies, 1599 Ferndale Boulevard, where he was an employee.

A physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office pronounced him dead at the scene. County homicide detectives were investigating and officials were notified at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which tracks workplace accidents.

