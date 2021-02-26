Huntington supervisor will not seek re-election

Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said Friday that he will not run for re-election.

Lupinacci, a Republican who was elected in 2017 to his first term as supervisor, made the announcement in a statement released by his campaign, Friends of Chad Lupinacci for Supervisor.

"After much deliberation and consideration with my family, friends, and advisers, I have decided not to seek reelection as Huntington Town Supervisor this November," the statement said. "To be clear, this was my decision and my decision alone made in the best interest of my family, the Town, and the Republican Party."

Lupinacci, 41, of Melville, ran on the Republican, Conservative and Reform party lines. He is a real estate attorney and part-time professor at Farmingdale State College.

Before he became supervisor, he served three terms representing the western half of Huntington Town in the state Assembly, where he sat on the higher education, election law, transportation, judiciary and tourism committees. He served three terms on the South Huntington school board.

He was hit with a lawsuit about a year into his term as supervisor from a former Assembly staffer who alleged Lupinacci sexually harassed him while serving as state assemblyman and assaulted him in an Albany hotel room in 2017.

Lupinacci said he will serve out his four-year term.