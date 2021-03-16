TODAY'S PAPER
Chick-fil-A proposed near Target in Huntington

Target store on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington

Target store on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Credit: Reece T. Williams

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
A public hearing to consider amending covenants and restrictions on a section of a Target parking lot in Huntington that would allow a Chick-fil-A restaurant to be built will be discussed by the town board on April 13.

The amendment is needed to remove a restriction establishing a large front buffer that was applicable to previous projects on the site and to complete a zoning change request.

Elmsford-based Infil Development/Huntington CFA Development LLC is seeking a zoning change from general business district, planned motel district and residence district to general business district for a portion of the property on the south side of Jericho Turnpike west of Engelke Avenue. Developers plan to purchase the property from Target and build a 4,889-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant, according to the application.

In May 2020, the town’s zoning board of appeals granted special use permits for the drive-through restaurant and outdoor dining.

Chick-fil-A has been foraging into the Long Island market in recent years. Earlier this month the Atlanta-based company opened its seventh restaurant in Smithtown. Other locations include Commack, Farmingdale, Garden City, Hicksville, Port Jefferson Station and Westbury.

The hearing will be held during the regular meeting at 7 p.m.

