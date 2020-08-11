TODAY'S PAPER
Boy, 2, critically injured in Nesconset collision, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police at a crash in which

Suffolk County police at a crash in which a 2-year-old boy was critically injured on Middle Country Road in Nesconset on Monday. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 2-year-old boy was critically injured and his father and young brother were also hurt when their car was struck from behind by a pickup truck Monday afternoon in Nesconset, police said.

The 2-year-old was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical but stable condition, Suffolk County police said. His 4-year-old brother and their father, identified by police as Kevin Cavooris, 50, of St. James, were also taken to Stony Brook with minor injuries.

Police said Cavooris was driving a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage east on Middle Country Road, near Cambon Place, when the car was struck from behind by a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 around 4:45 p.m. Police said the pickup truck driver, identified as David Mascarella, 50, of Port Jefferson, was later treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

