A toddler was in critical condition at a hospital on Tuesday after being found unresponsive in her family's Dix Hills pool the day before, a hospital official said.

The girl's condition had been listed as serious at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip on Monday night, according to Suffolk County police.

Police responded to a Kilmer Avenue home about 7 p.m. Monday after a 911 caller reported that a 2-year-old girl was found in the inground pool, officials said.

Firefighters arrived to find the girl's father performing CPR on her at the side of the pool, said Chief Tom Napolitano of the Dix Hills Fire Department.

Responders took her by ambulance to Good Samaritan and continued to apply CPR, Napolitano said. She was revived and brought to the hospital, the chief said.

With Khristopher J. Brooks